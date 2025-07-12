Wells Fargo & Company Increases Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target to $125.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PNFP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $118.20 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $131.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average of $109.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $475.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,200,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,652,000 after purchasing an additional 87,058 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,003,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,549,000 after acquiring an additional 286,894 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,940,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,917,000 after purchasing an additional 705,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,592,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,873,000 after purchasing an additional 88,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,559,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,425,000 after purchasing an additional 566,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

