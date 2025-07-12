Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Price

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 120.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.36.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average is $38.78. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $60.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.26.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $139.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.98 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 186.49% and a negative net margin of 93.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $89,922.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,712.16. The trade was a 13.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,167 shares of company stock valued at $118,824. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,061.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 259.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

