Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Stock Price

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $361.00 to $362.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s current price.

EG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $376.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Everest Group in a report on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Everest Group from $394.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.83.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of EG stock opened at $339.18 on Thursday. Everest Group has a 12 month low of $320.00 and a 12 month high of $407.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($1.01). Everest Group had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everest Group will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In other news, CEO James Allan Williamson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $337.97 per share, with a total value of $337,970.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 25,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,115.46. This represents a 4.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

