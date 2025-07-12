Whelan Financial Has $851,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Whelan Financial grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.3% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Whelan Financial’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5%

JPM opened at $286.78 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $296.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

