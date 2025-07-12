Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Holdings Decreased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR opened at $108.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.20. Whirlpool Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 776.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WHR. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Longbow Research raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.40.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

