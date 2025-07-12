Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,113 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,944 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.85% of Wintrust Financial worth $63,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,911,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,932,000 after buying an additional 58,162 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $163,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,263,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,613,000 after acquiring an additional 337,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,098,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,020,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WTFC. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “above average” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $131.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.95. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $643.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

