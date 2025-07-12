Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder Sells $17,383,945.11 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 72,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $17,383,945.11. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,679,111.17. This represents a 41.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $223.37 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.51.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Workday from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Westpark Capital raised their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.88.

View Our Latest Report on WDAY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Workday by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Workday by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in Workday by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.