World Investment Advisors Acquires 4,265 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,598 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lyft were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 282.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,623,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $111,240,000 after buying an additional 6,365,727 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 1,957.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288,827 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 274,789 shares in the last quarter. Meridiem Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $11,571,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Lyft by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,775,478 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $87,404,000 after buying an additional 2,240,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $1,221,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $38,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 879,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,896,068.40. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Beggs sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $25,796.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,863.47. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,732 shares of company stock worth $347,159. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYFT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.40, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.20.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.19). Lyft had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

