World Investment Advisors Acquires New Position in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)

World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3,286.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10,716.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $75,034.57. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,322.55. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Roth Capital set a $71.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.90 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE TAP opened at $50.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.95. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

