World Investment Advisors Acquires New Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,785,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $12.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.93.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $665.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NMRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Featured Articles

