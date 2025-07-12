World Investment Advisors Acquires New Position in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 689.6% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.28. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa America raised shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

