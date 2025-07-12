World Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 3,626 HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Get HSBC alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 41,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 739.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 13,722 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,998,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after buying an additional 45,387 shares during the period. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Trading Down 1.8%

HSBC opened at $61.67 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $62.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $215.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.35. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HSBC

HSBC Company Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.