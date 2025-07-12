World Investment Advisors Buys 1,118 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, Director Chinh Chu sold 10,885,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $97,424,356.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,099.50. This trade represents a 99.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $22,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 5,609,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,262,410.24. The trade was a 30.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.15 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $9.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -182.20 and a beta of 1.12. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.02 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

