World Investment Advisors Buys 530 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,153,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,801,000 after buying an additional 43,109 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,800,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,114,000 after buying an additional 74,762 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.57.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $418.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.11%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

