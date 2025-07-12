World Investment Advisors Buys New Position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. World Investment Advisors owned about 0.25% of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 158.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 23,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.12.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund tracks a global USD-hedged index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy by providing long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure the acquiring company. ARB was launched on May 7, 2020 and is managed by Altshares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.