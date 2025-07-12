World Investment Advisors Buys New Shares in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,390 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $570,477,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $424,386,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,387,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,043,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,835,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $47.55 and a 12 month high of $73.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.35 and its 200 day moving average is $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.7024 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

