World Investment Advisors Decreases Holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

World Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Carnival were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Carnival from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised Carnival from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Carnival from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.65.

Carnival stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.07. Carnival Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $30.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.61.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

