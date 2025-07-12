World Investment Advisors Grows Stock Position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

World Investment Advisors boosted its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors owned about 0.11% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of LCTD opened at $50.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $51.48.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.