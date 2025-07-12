World Investment Advisors Has $224,000 Stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

World Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBCF shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.20. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.41 million. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s payout ratio is 48.32%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.