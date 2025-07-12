World Investment Advisors Has $231,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

World Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $2,121,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,720,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS POCT opened at $41.56 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $41.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $832.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

