World Investment Advisors Has $236,000 Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP)

World Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

CQP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $55.80.

CQP stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $68.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average is $59.63.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 414.56% and a net margin of 26.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.52%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

