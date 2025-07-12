World Investment Advisors Has $236,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

World Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VDC. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,231,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,442,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,574,000 after acquiring an additional 44,421 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,417,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,844,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,345,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $218.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.47. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $202.96 and a 12 month high of $226.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

