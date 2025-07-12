World Investment Advisors Has $243,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

World Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,710,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,386,000 after buying an additional 230,639 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,257,000 after buying an additional 399,962 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,604,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,723,000 after buying an additional 973,276 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,482,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,183,000 after buying an additional 176,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,343,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,428,000 after buying an additional 459,851 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $88.52 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $90.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.04 and its 200 day moving average is $82.97.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.6311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.