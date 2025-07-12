World Investment Advisors Has $97,000 Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 801,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 70,838 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,226,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 75,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYG. Hsbc Global Res raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. HSBC raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LYG opened at $4.09 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

