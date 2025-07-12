World Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,337,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on OXY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.62.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.0%

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.31.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

