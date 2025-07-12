World Investment Advisors Invests $195,000 in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,833.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,905,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,422,000 after purchasing an additional 154,909 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,448,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,636,000 after purchasing an additional 122,741 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.88 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.61.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

