World Investment Advisors Invests $202,000 in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 47.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 21.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Gold Fields by 67.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Gold Fields to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Gold Fields Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:GFI opened at $24.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $26.36.

About Gold Fields

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.