World Investment Advisors Invests $205,000 in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

World Investment Advisors bought a new position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Oscar Health by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health Stock Down 7.3%

Shares of OSCR opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $23.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial lowered Oscar Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Oscar Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oscar Health news, Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $410,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,932.16. This trade represents a 27.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Further Reading

