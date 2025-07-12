World Investment Advisors Invests $214,000 in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $646,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 372,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Ingredion by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $135.77 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.94 and a 1-year high of $155.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.51 and its 200-day moving average is $133.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,696.72. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

