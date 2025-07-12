World Investment Advisors Invests $217,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,794,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,645,000 after purchasing an additional 524,443 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,340,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,620,000 after purchasing an additional 110,899 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 959.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,032,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,240,000 after purchasing an additional 934,757 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 636,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,093,000 after purchasing an additional 236,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,658,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSMO opened at $68.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $53.89 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.02.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.