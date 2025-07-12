World Investment Advisors Invests $248,000 in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Sony by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,995,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,232,000 after purchasing an additional 80,724,932 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 393.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 52,771,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083,842 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,804,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,821,902 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 10,320,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,776 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 358.2% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,138,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925,643 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SONY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sony currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sony Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY

