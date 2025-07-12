World Investment Advisors Lowers Holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

World Investment Advisors trimmed its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 60,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MLN opened at $16.73 on Friday. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $18.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

