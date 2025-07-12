World Investment Advisors Purchases 18,284 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lucid Group were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

LCID has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

Shares of LCID opened at $2.29 on Friday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $4.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 275.73%. The business had revenue of $235.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

