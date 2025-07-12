World Investment Advisors Purchases New Stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 709.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter.

UTF opened at $26.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

