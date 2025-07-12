World Investment Advisors Raises Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE)

World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $283.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.88. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $218.75 and a 1-year high of $284.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.7828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

