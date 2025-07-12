World Investment Advisors Raises Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vertiv were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Vertiv by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,167,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,621,000 after purchasing an additional 569,722 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Gallo Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $1,826,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $597,379,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Vertiv from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vertiv from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.24.

Vertiv Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $123.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.75, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.76. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 7.92%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,837.51. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. The trade was a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.