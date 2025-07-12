World Investment Advisors Raises Stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors owned about 0.06% of DiaMedica Therapeutics worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

NASDAQ DMAC opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.17. DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

