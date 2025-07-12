World Investment Advisors Raises Stock Position in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG)

World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 43,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $2,175,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $24,770,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 98,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $562,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 151,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,306.80. This represents a 17.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Gas & Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.73.

PCG opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.42. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $21.72.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Pacific Gas & Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Pacific Gas & Electric’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Pacific Gas & Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

