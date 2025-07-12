World Investment Advisors Reduces Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

World Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 61.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 359.3% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3%

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $97.28 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $97.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

