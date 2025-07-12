World Investment Advisors Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

World Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services LLC now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $399.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.71. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $286.00 and a one year high of $400.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

