World Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

World Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,644,000 after buying an additional 1,266,484 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,788,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,483,000 after buying an additional 1,217,714 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,228,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,055,000 after buying an additional 285,497 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,836,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,343,000 after buying an additional 55,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $484,210,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,316.50. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of WTW opened at $307.32 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 1-year low of $261.45 and a 1-year high of $344.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $306.29 and a 200 day moving average of $316.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -614.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently -736.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTW shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.11.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

