World Investment Advisors Sells 1,046 Shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP)

World Investment Advisors lowered its position in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in TC Energy were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 378,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 53,270 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in TC Energy by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. TC Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.77.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.6142 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.51%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

