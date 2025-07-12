World Investment Advisors Sells 1,863 Shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

World Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,588,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,646,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:CAG opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.11. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $33.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.47.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2,781,800 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 205.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

