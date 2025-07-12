World Investment Advisors Sells 300 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

World Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 0.8% during the first quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 74,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

PNOV stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $667.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $34.19 and a one year high of $39.80.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.