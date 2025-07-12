World Investment Advisors Sells 475 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

World Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $14,709,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $235.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.73 and a 200-day moving average of $215.16. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $169.09 and a one year high of $237.27.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 33.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $256.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital set a $227.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $237.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on CBOE

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $815,234.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,624.14. The trade was a 62.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.