World Investment Advisors Sells 690 Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

World Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,580 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $4,084,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 115,912 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,397 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Halliburton by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,625 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 680,693 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $18,508,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $23.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62. Halliburton Company has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 24.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.53.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

