World Investment Advisors Takes Position in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI)

World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Element Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Element Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Element Solutions by 7.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Element Solutions by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $23.32. Element Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $29.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $593.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.73 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

