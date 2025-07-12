World Investment Advisors Takes Position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO)

World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JGLO. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $217,000.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.69. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $51.78 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

