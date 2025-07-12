World Investment Advisors Takes Position in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $272,582,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in W.R. Berkley by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,949,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,609,000 after buying an additional 1,615,565 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in W.R. Berkley by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,022,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,368,000 after buying an additional 900,071 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in W.R. Berkley by 8,709.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 671,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,812,000 after buying an additional 664,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in W.R. Berkley by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,787,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $280,156,000 after buying an additional 632,578 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRB. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen lowered shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of W.R. Berkley stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.43.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.07). W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

