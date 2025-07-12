Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Holdings Lowered by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WH. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24,953.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,333,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,292 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $6,258,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $2,292,117.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 467,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,088,383.38. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $102.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $70.08 and a one year high of $113.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.23.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 38.86%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

